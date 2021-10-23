Three boys, including two brothers, drown in irrigation tank near Cheyyar

Tiruvannamalai :

Police said that Varadaraj (12) and his brother Varunkumar (10), sons of Thangamani, a daily wage earner of Sirunkattur village in Cheyyar panchayat union went to bathe in the Enadavadi irrigation tank near their village. They were accompanied by Sudhakar (7) son of Dakshinamurthy of the same village.





As the boys did not know swimming they landed in trouble when they entered the deeper portion of the lake. On hearing their screams, locals informed the police.





They were able only to retrieve the 3 bodies. The bodies were sent to the Cheyyar GH for post mortem while Moranam police are investigating.