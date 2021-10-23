Tirupattur district witnesses high drama during indirect polls

Vellore :

Factional feud in the DMK had resulted in Collector Amar Kuswaha announcing that only candidates would be allowed inside the voting hall.





The main contenders were Sangeeta Pari, whose husband is close to DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and Gayathri Prabakar, the daughter-in-law of Tirupattur DMK district secretary and Jolarpet MLA S Devaraji.





Counting of votes revealed that Sangeeta Pari had won with the following tally DMK -5, AIADMK -4, PMK – 2 and Independent -1. Annoyed at Sangeeta Pari’s victory aided by the 4 AIADMK votes, the Gayathri group walked out and staged a road roko on Alangayam–Vaniyambadi Road shouting slogans against DMK (Vellore) MP Kathir Anand.





In the melee, Thirunavukarasu, a DMK cadre from Mittalam near Ambur, attempted self-immolation. He was doused with water and saved by the police personnel. Subsequently, the defeated group submitted a petition to Vaniyambadi RDO Gayathri Subramani claiming that the indirect poll was not conducted properly and left the place.





Similar scenes were witnessed in the indirect polls to choose the vice president for Vandanthangal village panchayat in Katpadi PU. Priscilla and Muthulakshmi, the contestants for the post, secured 5 votes each and hence accepted to select the VP through lots. The lots were chosen by panchayat president Rakesh and Muthulakshmi was declared the winner.





Immediately Priscilla’s supporters opposed the decision stating that lots should have been chosen by a third party and not the president. Police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. But, Priscilla fainted and was rushed to the hospital.





Following this, 4 ward members staged a dharna in front of the panchayat office. However, officials confirmed that Muthulakshmi was the winner.