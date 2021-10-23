OPS urges CM Stalin to increase state govt staff DA on a par with Centre

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the Union government has announced an increase in the dearness allowance by three per cent for all its employees and had assured 31 per cent of DA for them whereas the government of Tamil Nadu is providing DA to its employees at 17 per cent.





“There is no commitment from the state on the anomalies related to the employees... The state should now provide the DA on a par with Centre as Deepavali gift to govt employees,” he said.