Coimbatore police launch mobile app to monitor locked houses

Coimbatore :

“In their absence, the police will visit the locked houses during the day and night, click photographs and upload them on the app for the residents to check from elsewhere,” said Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam after launching the app.





The mobile application is currently available in English and its Tamil version is likely to be developed soon. The SP said the district police have already engaged private firms to provide CCTV and alarm devices on a daily rental to avoid break-ins.