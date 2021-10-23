Notice to High Court Registrar, Tamil Nadu govt after visually challenged denied scribes for exam

Chennai :

The petitioner submitted that when the examination for the office assistant job in MHC was conducted recently, the authorities denied permission to the visually challenged people to take scribes to the examination hall.





“As per the rules framed by the Union government in 2013, visually challenged people have the liberty to take the assistance of the scribes,” the petitioner submitted through their counsel.





Recording the submission, the Bench directed the registrar of the Madras High Court and Tamil Nadu government to file their response within a week.