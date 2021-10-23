Decision on kindergarten classes reopening soon in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Though the School Education Department, in its earlier announcement, stated that schools for Anganwadi children could be opened as it would help those kids benefit from the noon-meal scheme besides allowing private schools to begin classes for LKG and UKG, a senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, said, “the decision to open schools for the children below Class 1 was put on hold at this point of time following feedback from various teacher’s associations.”





“We have received several representations and suggestions from both government and private teachers’ forums on conducting classes for pre-KG, KG and UKG children,” he said adding, “most of the feedback suggests that the government should not be in haste to reopen schools for these children.”





The official said all the representations will be compiled and would be sent to the authorities concerned, who would take a call on it in one or two days.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran said, “The government should wait for at least 15 days after the reopening of schools for other standards and see the position whether it could be conducive and safe to reopen schools for kindergarten kids.





” Echoing similar views, Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation state president M Manimekalai, who also gave representation to the School Education Department, said, “the government could wait till December. After observing that there were no issues in conducting the classes for the students from Classes 1 to 12, the schools could be gradually opened for kindergarten children.”





However, KR Nandhakumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Private Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association, pointed out since the children at the elementary level had lost more than one and half year academic session, it is better to begin physical classes for LKG and UKG by following all safety measures.





“The measures include conducting classes on shift and rotation basis besides holding classes on alternative days, he added.