One-day-old boy found in a suitcase in Ranipet

Chennai :

The closed suitcase was noticed by passersby who on opening it found a day-old male child still alive. Also found in the suitcase were towels and a nighty. They immediately informed the Thappur VAO Suman, who rushed to the spot and took charge of the infant and brought it to the upgraded PHC at Banavaram where it was administered first aid.





Medical officials immediately informed the district Childline officials who rushed to the spot where block medical officer Davis took charge of the child. Banavaram police registered a case and are investigating to discover whether the child was abandoned due to it being born out of wedlock. Investigations are continuing.