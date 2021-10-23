Woman flees house after killing grandson in Kovai

Coimbatore :

The accused Shanthi, who appeared mentally disturbed, had fled away from the house and a search is on to nab her. Police said Iswarya, 24, wife of Baskaran from Nagappa Colony in Kavundampalayam had given birth to twins, a boy and a girl three months ago. The accused stayed with Iswarya to take care of the babies. On Thursday, Baskaran had gone to work, while Iswarya was away to a nearby pharmacy by leaving her two babies in the care of Shanthi.





On her return in a short while, Iswarya found the door locked from inside and heard loud cries of the baby. After repeated knockings, Shanthi opened the door and she appeared nervous.





Iswarya was shocked to find the boy baby lying unconscious and the girl baby crying out constantly. She immediately took her two babies to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors examined and declared that the boy was already dead.





The girl baby too had suffered severe injuries in an assault by the woman. Police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the missing woman.