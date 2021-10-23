Fix CCTVs in school buses or lose vehicle licence: Ariyalur SP

Thiruchirapalli :

Ahead of reopening of schools for lower classes from November 1, school vehicles were being inspected across the state through the RTOs to ensure fitness. The drive to check as many as 213 vehicles belonging to various schools across Ariyalur began at Keezha Pazhuvur RTO.





SP K Feroze Khan Abdulla supervised the inspection of school vehicles in the presence of DRO Jalaludeen. The SP, after inspecting the vehicles, asked the school administrations to fix CCTV cameras in their vehicles within two days.





“It is to ensure an additional safety for the schoolkids and licences of those vehicles which fail to fix the cameras will be cancelled with immediate effect,” said the SP.





He also said that the state government had already issued a set of norms to be followed in the vehicles used by educational institutions, especially those transporting students and asked the school administrations to strictly adhere to those rules.





Meanwhile, RTO P Prabhakaran and Vehicle Inspector Periyasamy and DSP Madhan during the inspection checked if all the 22 norms were adhered to.