Ensure hostels are in good condition: Minister to officials

Chennai :

The Minister carried out a review meeting with the officials about the progress in the implementation of the schemes announced in the budget session.





He discussed the Kallar Reclamation Schools and the welfare schemes implemented in the educational institutions.





“As normalcy has returned and schools are opened the hostels should be cleaned and the maintenance works should be completed to facilitate the stay of students at the hostels. There should be no delay in distribution of welfare schemes to the beneficiaries,” the Minister told officials.