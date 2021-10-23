Man kidnaps kin’s son, arrested in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that Michael (35) and his wife Meenakshi (30) were residing with their five children at Thenampadugai near Thanjavur. Two years back, Michael abandoned his wife and children after a quarrel and was living in Kanniyakumari.





Meanwhile, on October 15, Michael who came to Thenampadugai asked his wife Meenakshi and children to go with him, but she refused. This led to a quarrel between the couple and Meenakshi’s sister Nagammal asked Michael to leave the place at once. Irked by this, Michael kidnapped Nagammal’s 11-month-old boy. Nagammal searched for the baby and as she could not find the boy lodged a complaint with the Patteeswaram police on October 17. Acting on the complaint, police during a search operation came to know that the baby was with Michael in Kanniyakumari and rescued the baby from him.





During investigation, cops found that Michael with the help of his friend Arumugam (35) had kidnapped the baby and arrested the duo. Inquiries revealed that Michael had kidnapped the baby to threaten and force his wife to return to him. Further investigations are on.