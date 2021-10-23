Tamil Nadu Health Minister launched mobile cancer awareness bus

Chennai :

“Apart from giving treatment for cancer, it is an institute to even prevent cancer for the people by creating awareness among the people. As the mobile cancer awareness bus is launched today, it will be sent to 98 places in Tamil Nadu, and the district collectors are instructed to take charge and safeguard the vehicle when it goes to each district. Through this vehicle it will create awareness about the disease and prevention of cancer,” said Ma Subramanian.





The state government along with Cancer Institute has created a cancer registry that will record district-wise breakout on how many people are affected with cancer and type of cancer. Almost all the organs in a human’s body have been donated and many are benefitted from it. In Tamil Nadu, from living organ donors around 3,300 different types of organs are donated, of which 2,750 patients are befitted through it and healed completely.





“In 2017, through the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu bone transplant was started, so far 142 brain dead people, bones donated and surgery was done. According to medical experts, bones from a brain-dead person can be used in 25 patients. Also, if a brain-dead person has donated his/ her eyes, heart, or any other organs it is different. But when bone is donated it would help more people to survive. People should understand the importance of bone transplants and come forward to donate,” said Subramanian.





Meanwhile, for the sixth mega vaccination camp, the state has over 66 lakh vaccines in stock. As the chief minister of Tamil Nadu instructed, this camp will be prioritized for 57 lakh people who are yet to take their second dose vaccination. “People should come forward to take their vaccination in tomorrow’s camp, even though the camp has increased to 50,000 for the public. Only vaccination can prevent coronavirus, already many countries are witnessing a surge in COVID cases. Also regarding actor Vivekh’s death, the union government has confirmed that it is not related to COVID vaccines, so there is no need for hesitancy in vaccinating,” said the health minister.