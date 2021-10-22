Tamil Nadu Fishermen injured in attack

Chennai :

The injured fishermen alleged they were attacked by a group of those from Athirampatnam in Thanjavur district, the Coastal Security Group, which is probing the matter, said.





The fishermen from Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district were allegedly attacked when they were fishing a few knots southeast off Kodiakarai coast. The other group also cast their net in the same spot. It is stated their fishing net touched those of Tharangambadi fishermen and a wordy quarrel erupted between the two groups which led to the men from Athirampatnam using iron rods to attack the others. All the four fishermen of Tharangambadi sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Nagapattinam GH for treatment.