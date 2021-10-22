Increase DA for state employees on par with Centre says OPS

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the union government has announced an increase in the dearness allowance by three per cent for all its employees and had assured 31 per cent of DA for them. Whereas the government of Tamil Nadu is providing DA to its employees at 17 per cent. There is a difference of 14 per cent between the state and Central government employees.





The central government has announced the revision for its employees ahead of the Diwali festival, whereas the DMK government which promised pay scale revisions and reversal to the old pension scheme is silent after coming to power. There is no commitment from the state on the anomalies related to the employees. During the election campaign, the DMK promised to address the issues related to government employees but after coming to power they are silent on employee welfare.





The state government should now provide the DA on par with the centre as a Diwali gift to government employees.





Pointing out that the role of government employees is crucial in implementing the state government schemes and during times of disaster, OPS demanded immediate attention from the CM in this regard.





Further government organization workers, school teachers and pensioners have expressed that their demands are not met, so the state should meet the demands of government employees at the earliest, the statement added.





It may be noted that on Thursday the union cabinet approved a 3 per cent hike in DA. The new increased DA came into effect from July 1. The DA was also frozen in 2020 for the period January 2020 to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.