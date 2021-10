DVAC raids 4 more sites in connection with ex-Minister Vijayabaskar's disproportionate assets case

Chennai :

According to DVAC officials, a search warrant was obtained from Special Judge, Pudukottai and searches are being conducted at A Saravanan, Nandanam extension, Chamiers Road, Chennai, Chasun Developers Private Ltd, Thousand Lights, Chennai, Murugan, formerly PA to Vijayabaskar, Shanthi Colony Anna Nagar and Dr.Selvaraja, Dharan Hospital, Salem .





It may be noted that DVAC teams on Monday, had carried out raids in 50 premises after registering a Rs 27 crore disproportionate assets case against Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya.