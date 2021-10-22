Over 9,000 apply to attend supplementary engineering counselling

Chennai :

Supplementary counselling is being conducted for the students, who missed an earlier schedule of counselling. The special category students and general academic four-round of counselling were completed and the rank list was also published for all of the eligible applicants.





Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman on Thursday said as many as 9,463 applications have been received from the students for this year’s supplementary counselling. “Of which, the number of eligible applications were 9,119,” he added.





Stating that the last date of registration for supplementary counselling was extended till Wednesday, he said accordingly, the rank list was published for the more than 9,000 students. “The tentative allotment will be released for these students on October 22 and after their confirmation, the provisional seat allotment report will be released,” he added.





Grievances of the applicants could be reported at any one of the nearby student’s facilitation centers, which was set up in all the districts, till Friday noon. The number of applications received this year for the supplementary counselling was higher than the previous year’s figure of 6,000.



