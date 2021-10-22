Only candidates to be allowed into hall for indirect polls in Tirupattur

Chennai :

On Wednesday, two groups of DMK vying for the civic chief post came close to exchanging blows during their attempts to attract elected members of local body. Conveying this to DT Next, Collector Amar Kuswaha said “we expect trouble only in two places, Alangayam and Jolarpet and hence when the indirect election starts, only candidates will be allowed to enter the hall and nobody else.”





When asked if additional police protection would be posted at these places, he said “We have enough police to tackle any situation.”





Meanwhile, victorious panchayat presidents have started thanking voters for reposing faith in them. While Lakshmi Karthikeyan of Koratti village panchayat president in Kandli PU in Tirupattur district handed out coconut saplings to each house, others distributed sweets.





However, AIADMK sources revealed that they did not anticipate trouble when vice presidents are chosen for village panchayats. Of the 41village panchayats in Vellore urban district, 12 have AIADMK men, who contested as independents and won the elections. Vellore district officials plan to conduct training sessions at the block level to explain the official procedures to the newly elected village panchayat presidents. “We will chalk out a schedule after the completion of the indirect polls to choose chairpersons to PUs and district panchayat,” said Vellore Collector B Kumaravel Pandian.



