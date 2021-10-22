6-member iridium scammers held, Rs 99.20 lakh fake notes seized

The Coimbatore rural police seized Rs 99.20 lakh fake currency with the arrest of a six-member gang of iridium scammers on Thursday.
Coimbatore: The accused, identified as D Dinesh Kumar, 34, Raj alias M Bojaraj, 42, S Murugesan, 36, R Surya Kumar, 24, B Senthil Kumar, 41 and M Venkadesh Prabhu had received Rs 25 lakh from two persons Mahroob and Abdul Kalam from Kerala by selling them a fake iridium pot They also faked further sales of the pot by giving Rs 99.20 lakh in fake notes which led to the arrests.
