Fri, Oct 22, 2021

6-member iridium scammers held, Rs 99.20 lakh fake notes seized

Published: Oct 22,202105:40 AM

The Coimbatore rural police seized Rs 99.20 lakh fake currency with the arrest of a six-member gang of iridium scammers on Thursday.

Coimbatore SP S Selvanagarathinam inspects the seized items on Thursday
Coimbatore: The accused, identified as D Dinesh Kumar, 34, Raj alias M Bojaraj, 42, S Murugesan, 36, R Surya Kumar, 24, B Senthil Kumar, 41 and M Venkadesh Prabhu had received Rs 25 lakh from two persons Mahroob and Abdul Kalam from Kerala by selling them a fake iridium pot They also faked further sales of the pot by giving Rs 99.20 lakh in fake notes which led to the arrests.

