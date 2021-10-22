Nagai 30 fete: OPS flays govt for not including Jaya’s contributions

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday condemned the state for hiding the role played by former CM and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, in carving out Nagapattinam district in early 90s. In a statement, the he said that the Nagapattinam district administration was celebrating 30 years of its formation. Nagai district was the brainchild of ‘Amma,’ but there are no portraits or reference about her in the exhibitions and events organised by the state. This should be condemned and the mistake be rectified at the earliest, OPS demanded.



