DMK taking all steps to close Amma Canteens, says TNML chief

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML) founder president VMS Mustafa on Thursday said that DMK is taking all steps to close Amma Canteens. “As soon as DMK came to power Amma Canteens started to face troubles as DMK cadre attacked the canteens. Workers in Amma Canteens were asked to come two days once and chapatis which were supplied in the night were stopped,” said Mustafa, in a statement. Ever since DMK came to power there are fears that Amma Canteens would be closed down, Mustafa added.







