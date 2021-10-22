Madurai to get all required infra developments in 3 years, says Minister

Madurai :

With the expansion of Madurai Corporation limits in 25 km radius under the ‘Master plan for Madurai,’ for which stakeholders meeting was convened recently, Madurai will witness all required developments in another two or three years said P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law on Thursday. The meeting, which was attended by the MLAs of the Opposition too, unanimously wanted to bring more developments in Madurai,” Moorthy added. More importantly, Madurai would witness the much awaited AIIMS hospital at Thoppur and airport expansion, he said.



