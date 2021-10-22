Labour Welfare Department staff house burgled in Ariyalur

Thiruchirapalli :

A series of theft incidents were reported in the past couple of days in Ariyalur and the police are on vigil to secure the culprits. According to sources, Kalai Selvi (42) from Jayalalithaa Nagar in Ariyalur, working in Labour Welfare Department went to Chennai on October 19 on an official visit and on Thursday when, she returned, she found that the front door of the house was broken and five sovereign jewels and cash of Rs 16,500 missing. The Ariyalur police registered a case. The miscreants had attempted to open the adjacent houses of Kalai Selvi too.



