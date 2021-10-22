State planning to create awareness to prevent child marriages: Health Minister

Coimbatore :

Minister for Family Welfare and Health Ma Subramanian on Thursday in Krishnagiri said that the state government has planned to create awareness on preventing child marriages. Speaking at a discussion on preventing child marriages, the Health Minister said that 246 child marriages were reported in 2015 in Krishnagiri district. In the next five years, child marriages have increased as 830 incidents were reported in 2020. And in the last 10 months alone, 728 child marriages were reported in the district.



