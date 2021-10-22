Man convicted in 2008 murder case awarded 10-yr rigorous imprisonment

The judge pronounced him guilty of the murder and sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.
Madurai: Nagarajan, who’s an accused in a case of murder, was convicted by Dindigul Additional District Court on Thursday. He was found guilty of murdering Karuppaiah over enmity on Kumaran Street in Dindigul on December 1 in 2008. Dindigul Town (North) police filed a case and arrested him. The judge pronounced him guilty of the murder and sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Besides, a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on the accused. A Pocso Act special court in Sivaganga has also sentenced a 36-year old man B Rangaraj to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 10 years.
Conversations