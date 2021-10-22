Woman dies after falling down from mini bus near Sankarankoil

Madurai :

In a shocking incident, a 46-year-old woman passenger died, after she accidentally fell down from a moving mini bus near Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district on Thursday. Sources said that Maheswari of Ramalingapuram village was travelling in a mini bus from Thiruvengadam to Kazhugumalai.





When the bus was nearing the place of Maheswari’s destination, she stood up from her seat and was getting ready to alight. However, she slipped and fell down when the bus made a sharp turn. Immediately, the driver stopped the bus and along with a few other passengers rushed to check the condition of Maheswari, who was lying on the road.





The victim suffered injuries on the back of her head. Maheswari was rushed to the hospital, but she died on the way, sources said. Sankarankoil Regional Transport Officer S Kannan, after inquiries said it was the mistake of the passenger Tenkasi SP R Krishnaraj said the bus driver was being inquired for negligent driving. Kuruvikulam police have filed a case.



