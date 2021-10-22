Southern Railway finishes infra works on 208 km Rly line in ’20-21

Chennai :

The statistics were shared by SR General Manager John Thomas during the 66th Railway Week Celebration. Presenting various awards to the divisions, including inter-divisional overall efficiency shield for Salem Railway Division, Thomas appreciated the railway staff of the zone for their outstanding service.





Going by the statistics shared by the zonal headquarters, about 68 manned level crossings were interlocked and 51 level crossings eliminated through railway over bridge during the previous financial year. The zone has listed demolition of Elephant Gate railway over bridge and renovation of the century-old brick arch bridge in Erode as one of its key achievements during the lockdown period.





The infrastructure upgrade has helped the zone remove 32 permanent speed restrictions to improve mobility, which includes raising the sectional speed of over 1533.24 route kilometres from 100 to 110kmph.



