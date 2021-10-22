Tamil Nadu logs 1,164 cases, 20 deaths

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported 1,164 new COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total number so far to 26,91,797. The highest number of cases was reported in Chennai (152), followed by 137 in Coimbatore and 98 in Chengalpattu. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stands at 0.9 per cent, where, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Salem and Tirupur recorded 1.5 per cent each; Namakkal, Chengalpattu and Thanjavur logged 1.4 per cent each; and Tiruvallur, 1.3 per cent. The State notified 20 deaths—five in private facilities and 15 in government hospitals—taking the total number of deaths to 35,968. All deceased persons had comorbid conditions. A total of 1,412 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the state.



