Thanjavur man smokes inside flight from Dubai, detained by police

Chennai :

A 53-year-old man who smoked inside an aircraft was detained by the Chennai airport police on Thursday. The Indigo Airlines flight from Dubai was on its way to Chennai with 149 passengers when Mohamed Rafik of Thanjavur took a cigarette pack which he hid inside his clothes and started to smoke.





The co-passengers and the air hostesses went to him and asked him to stop smoking inside the flight. He did not listen and said he is a chain smoker and it’s very difficult for him to sit idle without smoking. Later, he went to the restroom and continued to smoke.





Meanwhile, the air hostess informed the pilot and the Chennai airport control room was informed regarding the issue. Later, around 3 am, after the flight landed in Chennai, the security officials took him to the airport police station and the Indigo airlines manager filed a complaint to the police. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.



