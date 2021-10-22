International Institute of Film and Culture entrance examination on October 24

Chennai :

International Institute of Film and Culture (IIFC) will conduct its entrance examination on October 24, 2021, in five cities—Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirupur and Tirunelveli. A total of 1,450 students will sit for the exam for admission to a one-year post-graduate diploma in film making. Admitted students will be taught and mentored by leading cinema professionals and stalwarts of the film industry.





The institute is committed to identifying raw and original talents, primarily across the districts of Tamil Nadu, and providing a conducive ambience to nurture and refine their cine-tech skills, emerging eventually as ‘serious entertainers’. The institute is the brainchild of director Vetri Maaran, Dr S Rajanayagam and Vetri Duraisamy.



