6 advocates facing various criminal, DA charges restrained from practice

Chennai :

C Rajakumar, secretary, The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry passed the prohibitory order against the advocates as per a resolution of the Bar Council passed on October 8, 2021.





Y Vigneshwarraj, G Krishnakumar, P Seetharaman, K Rajendran, G Ashok, and M Gopinath are the advocates prohibited from practising before the courts, tribunals, and other authorities till the disposal of disciplinary proceedings against them. The Bar Council barred former special public prosecutor Seetharaman of Madurai as per the complaint of the Additional Chief Secretary (Home).





“Seetharam has been prohibited from practising as the Additional Chief Secretary stated that the advocate is involved in illegal money lending business. He collected exorbitant interest rates for the money during his tenure as an advocate and special public prosecutor (bail),” mentioned the notification.





“Y Vigneshwarraj from Chengalpattu district is facing a case under SC/ST Act. Krishnakumar, a resident of T Nagar, is an accused in man missing case and facing criminal proceedings,” the notification read.





In Tirupur-based advocate Rajendran’s case, a subordinate judge had made a complaint about filing fake court fee stamp papers in MCOP cases before the court. Advocate AG Ashok is facing a Pocso case before the all-women police station, Madippakkam. The action against Gopinath was because he enrolled for law while he was working as a bus conductor. “He suppressed the matter and got the enrolment before the bar council. Hence, the enrolment committee passed an order of reference before the Bar Council of India under section 26 (1) of the Advocates Act, 1961,” the notification said.



