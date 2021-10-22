377 died in line of duty in a year in India

Of the total 377 personnel from the various police and paramilitary agencies who were killed in the line of duty across the country in one year ended on August 31 this year, 82 were from CRPF, 54 from ITBF and 47 from BSF, a note issued by TN police on Police Commemoration Day said on Thursday.

