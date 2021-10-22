Tamil Nadu: Expired drugs worth Rs 26L used, says panel

Thiruchirapalli :

The Tamil Nadu Public Accounts Committee visited Thanjavur and inspected several ongoing projects including the old bus stand, government observation home and new bus stand. While speaking to reporters, the chairman said the previous government had used expired medicines. “This has been found in the Comptroller of Auditor General’s report and the administration staff at Kumbakonam and Thirukattupalli GHs admitted it as well. Expired medicines worth Rs 26.17 lakh was used during 2013-14,” said Selvaperunthagai.





He said that a team has been formed to find out who were treated with those medicines and whether they developed complications. “Those involved in such inhuman activities will be punished at any cost”, warned Selvaperunthagai.





He further said that there were several reports of mismanagement in the previous government which resulted in a huge waste of money. “This was mentioned in the CAG report and we will begin conducting enquiries,” he added.