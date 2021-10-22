Main accused’s death to be reinvestigated

Coimbatore :

Kanagaraj was the car driver of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. “Fresh inquiry will be conducted into the accident that resulted in the death of Kanagaraj,” said Salem district SP Sri Abhinav. The police have taken permission from the court to carry out a fresh probe.





Kanagaraj died in a road mishap near Attur in April 2017. He was bound to Thalaivasal on the Salem-Ulundurpet highway on a two-wheeler. As he made a right turn towards the service lane, a speeding car bound to Perambalur rammed into him.





A critically injured Kanagaraj succumbed to injuries on the spot. Though police maintained that he died of an accident, Kanagaraj’s brother C Dhanapal raised suspicions regarding the death. He appeared before police and sought a detailed probe into the accident. Based on his complaint, the police have taken up a re-investigation.





On the night of April 23, 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.



