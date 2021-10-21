Café in Coimbatore sealed for selling intoxicated desserts

Coimbatore :

The officials of Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) inspected the café on the directions of Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian following a complaint.





A team led by Designated Officer for Coimbatore K Tamilselvan inspected the café and found that it was selling intoxicated desserts.





“Liquor was listed as one of the ingredients in the menu items. We have also seized two liquor bottles kept in the kitchen,” said an official.





Further, the kitchen appeared unhygienic with flies all over as no pest control measures were undertaken.





“Expired ingredients were used and the staff violated Covid-19 protocol by not wearing masks, caps and gloves. Those involved in handling food didn’t posses any medical fitness certificate,” said a statement.





Following the inspection, the FSSAI officials have lifted samples of food items for a lab test.











