MDMK state youth wing secretary quits, announces of floating new outfit

Coimbatore :

This development, coming within a day after Durai Vaiko, son of party leader Vaiko was handed over the leadership post following a secret voting on Wednesday, has revealed the discontent brewing against the leadership.





“I couldn’t come to terms that only Durai Vaiko can take forward the party. Is there no one else in the party qualified enough? Even Vaiko has stated that he does not want his son to enter politics. If so, why the district party units are passing resolutions against his wish? Is the party not under his control?,” he said.





Mr Eswaran, who claimed to be associated with the party for the last 28 years, also said that it is unjust for Vaiko to think that only his son has the eligibility to take over the mantle.





Eswaran, who took to social media to announce his decision on quitting the party, is yet to submit his resignation by meeting Vaiko. The disgruntled leader also announced that he would float a new non-political outfit named ‘Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam’ in the coming days.





“It is not a political organization. But I will strive to cleanse the politics,” he said. It wasn’t a surprise as Durai Vaiyapuri’s induction into the party was on the cards ever since he campaigned for the party and DMK during the 2021 assembly polls.