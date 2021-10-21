Tamil Nadu government should regulate online classes: Madras HC

Chennai :

The bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee heard a plea seeking to prioritise teaching, non-teaching staffs and people above 18 in vaccination and bring back regular physical classes.





The court directed the state government to divide days equally between online and physical classes while letting the differently-abled students requiring special attention to choose online classes.





The bench taking note of the positives and negatives on continuing online classes and online hearing, observed normalcy would return with the diminishing chances of a 3rd wave.