Sasikala's resurgence gets response from sulking and former AIADMK functionaries

Chennai :

Sasikala had told her supporters to organize the interaction with AIADMK cadres in Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram on October 28 and 29. Sasikala had also plans of attending the annual Muthuramalinga Thevar Guru Poojai at Pasumpon. The former aide of Jayalalithaa is planning to meet the sulking AIADMK cadres and the dissent in the party. She also plans to meet the AIADMK candidates who lost the civic polls to the rival DMK and comfort them.





The resurgence move from Sasikala comes in the wake of AIADMK leaders hitting out at the former aide of Jayalalithaa with sarcastic comments. Though Sasikala had asked her supporters not to verbally retaliate against the AIADMK leaders, Sasikala supporters had started reaching out to the sulking biggies who were removed from the AIADMK in the past.





The team Sasikala had also asked her supporters not to mind about the police case filed by the AIADMK seeking Sasikala and her supporters to refrain from using the party flag. “This is the fourth time they are raking up the issue of Sasikala using party flag. The matter was taken up with the election commission, state DGP, and the matter is already pending before a civil court. Even the election commission has not barred our client from using the party flag, so we are ignoring their complaint and will continue to use the AIADMK party flag, ” said a source close to Sasikala.





Meanwhile, former AIADMK heavyweights K C Palaniswami and V Pughazendhi had extended olive branch to Sasikala. Both KCP and Pughazendhi are now on a campaign insisting on a unified AIADMK so that the opposition can take on the ruling DMK in the upcoming civic polls.





“There is nothing wrong in accommodating Sasikala back into the party. I have seen the merger of Janaki and Jayalalithaa and was instrumental in the merger of OPS and EPS. Now for the welfare of party, I wish Sasikala and EPS factions merge,” former AIADMK MP K C Palaniswami told DT Next. The current crop of AIADMK leaders is not hard-hitting the DMK. There is a need for a unified AIADMK so that the party is ready for urban local body polls and the next Lok Sabha elections, Palaniswami added.





In my view, OPS is silent and is not commenting against Sasikala, but EPS and Jayakumar are using substandard language against Sasikala. No AIADMK cadre endorses such foul language and only a united AIADMK can help the party to limp back from the back to back defeats said V Pughazendhi who had served in both AIADMK and AMMK.