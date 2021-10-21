377 Indian police personnel died in line of duty in one year

Chennai :

From Tamil Nadu police one person - SI V Balu, attained martyrdom during the same time. Balu (55), was allegedly murdered by a two-wheeler mechanic on the night of January 31, 2021, by running him over with a load autorickshaw in Thoothukudi for seizing his vehicle over drunken drive.





While speaking on the occasion of commemoration day state police head of the force C Sylendra Babu said that dangers and deaths are the prices, the police constabulary and officers have to pay so that society can live in peace, and prosper in abundance.





"This is the price, we, the police have to pay, so that freedom of the individual as enshrined in our constitution is not jeopardized" he further noted.





"As the spectre of terrorism looms large, and as panic threatens to grip the man in the street, let us solemnly remember those who are not with us today and resolve to be firm and steadfast in our duties, whatever be the sacrifices so that the integrity and security of our country are preserved for a prosperous and peaceful tomorrow," said Sylendra Babu.





The function was attended by MK Narayanan, former Governor of West Bengal and former National Security Adviser; Major General Prakash on behalf of the General Officer of Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area; Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, Flag Officer Commanding TN and Puducherry naval area; Group Captain Manju Pandey on behalf of Air Officer Commanding, Chennai and Sanatan Jena, Deputy Inspector General, Coast Guard Region, East besides senior serving and retired TN police officers.