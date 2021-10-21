Six advocates facing criminal cases barred from practice in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

C Rajakumar, secretary, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had passed the prohibitory order against the advocates as per the resolution of the bar council which was passed on October 8, 2021.





Y Vigneshwarraj, G Krishnakumar, P Seetharaman, K Rajendran, G Ashok, and M Gopinath are the six advocates prohibited from practising before all the courts, tribunals, and other authorities till the disposal of disciplinary proceedings against them.





The bar council barred former special public prosecutor Seetharaman of Madurai as per the complaint of the additional chief secretary (home).





“Seetharam has been prohibited from practising as the additional chief secretary stated that the advocate is involved in illegal money lending business. He collected exorbitant interest rates for the money during his tenure as an advocate and special public prosecutor (bail),” mentioned in the notification.





“Y Vigneshwarraj from Chengalpattu district is facing a case under SC/ST Act. Krishnakumar, a resident of T Nagar in Chennai is an accused in man missing case and facing criminal proceedings,” the bar council notification read.





As a subordinate judge made a complaint against Tirupur-based advocate Rajendran for filing fake court fee stamp papers in MCOP cases before the court, the bar prohibited him.





The bar council has passed a resolution against advocate AG Ashok as he is facing a Pocso case at the all-women police station, Madippakkam. The council has also taken action against Gopinath for studying law while he was working as a bus conductor. “He suppressed the matter and got the enrolment before the bar council. Hence, the enrolment committee passed an order of reference before the Bar Council of India under section 26(1) of the advocates act, 1961,” the notification explains his prohibition.