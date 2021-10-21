Political leaders, activists demand scrapping of nuclear plants expansion

Leaders of various political parties, including VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah and environmental activists on Wednesday, demanded to scrap of the plan to set up nuclear power parks at Kudankulam and Kalpakkam and to declare Tamil Nadu as a “Nuclear-free state.”
Chennai:
“The permission given by the state government to set up the 3rd and 4th nuclear reactors at Kudankulam should be withdrawn immediately.
An independent inquiry should be conducted into the frequent outages of the two nuclear reactors under operation,” VCK chief said. “We are going to meet the CM and put forward the demand of all party representatives to abandon nuclear power plant expansion project,” he said.
