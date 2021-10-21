Depute senior hands to tackle flooding, OPS urges Chief Minister

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said reservoirs like Bhavani Sagar, Mullaiperiyar and Mettur were filling up fast and urged the managers to release water periodically. The major dams in the state had reached 80 per cent of their capacity and some of them are receiving good inflow.





There is an immediate need to release water from these dams so that there is no flooding in low lying areas when the northeast monsoon is active, he said demanding the state to arrest flooding.