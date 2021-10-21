Minor among 2 held for sexually harassing Class 12 girl in Pudukai

Thiruchirapalli :

Suresh Kumar instructed his friend who is also studying in Class 12 to photograph them while he was intimate with the girl. He reportedly threatened the girl with the video and was sexually harassing her.





Unable to bear the torture the girl informed her parents who lodged a complaint with Pudukkottai All Women Police. Suresh Kumar and his accomplice were arrested and produced before the Mahila Court. The minor accused was admitted to Pudukkottai Borstal School.