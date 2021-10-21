Thu, Oct 21, 2021

Supplementary charge sheet given to accused in Pollachi sex scandal

Published: Oct 21,202107:02 AM

The nine accused in the sensational Pollachi sex scandal case were produced in Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Representative Image

All the accused were given copies of the charge sheet running up to 1,000 pages. The CBI, which is investigating the case, filed the supplementary charge sheet against them on August 27 last year.

The five persons Thirunavukkarasu, Sabarirajan, Sathish, Vasantha Kumar, and Manivannan were lodged in Salem Central Prison, while four others Arulanandam, Herone Paul, Babu and Arun Kumar were in Gobi sub-jail. The case has been posted for hearing on October 28.

