39 dead so far in rain-related incidents: Minister KKSSR Ramachandran

Chennai :

“Though the northeast monsoon season has not commenced, rainfall received in the state from October 1 to 19 is 148.5 mm which is 52 per cent higher than the average of 97.9 mm, in the same period. Due to heavy rains 39 persons have died from October 1 to 19 across the state,” said Ramachandran, while addressing reporters, in Secretariat.





He also said that 78 cattle, 68 goats and sheep and 12 chickens have also died in the rains. Nearly, 429 huts were partially damaged and 56 huts were completely damaged and 245 houses were partially damaged and 16 houses were completely damaged. Seven relief camps were set up in the Kanniyakumari district in which 337 persons were made to stay. Food and all the basic amenities are provided, said the Minister.





He further said that a new WhatsApp number 9445869848 has been launched for people to inform about natural disasters to the state. The Minister went on to say that 1,00,988 front line rescue workers, including 18,717 women, have been trained and identified.