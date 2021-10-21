EPS meets Guv, complains of rampant violations in civic polls

Chennai :

“The ruling DMK has instigated violence, manipulated the poll results and declared the DMK candidates as winners. The State Election Commission and District Collectors acted like DMK members and we have listed out the specific cases to the Governor seeking his intervention,” Palaniswami told reporters after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan.





“The results of several AIADMK candidates were changed by the poll officials. We have submitted proof for all the poll violations done by the DMK. This poll is nothing less than the murder of democracy,” he said.





Pointing out that despite the Madras High Court ruling demanding transparency in the election process, the SEC has failed to implement the court order in letter and spirit, EPS also said, “For instance in Vellore district, a local DMK MLA entered the counting station and took away the ballot papers and this video was telecast in media. There was action only against the polling officials, and not against the DMK MLA. The DMK won the civic polls by giving Rs 1,000 for each vote and the DMK gave money even in my native district, EPS alleged.





“We also discussed the deteriorating law and order situation with the Governor and the incident of a police traffic official being slapped by DMK goons who were close to the local DMK Minister. The district SP has said that there is no action as the complainant who is a policeman had withdrawn the case.





To a query on the vigilance department raiding the premises of former AIADMK ministers, EPS said that the raids are instigated by the DMK and is an act of political vendetta. Several cases are pending against the DMK Ministers, why there is no action or investigation, EPS questioned. Commission, collection and corruption seem to be the only focus of the DMK government. The only achievement of the DMK government in the past few months is the price rise of all essential commodities.





Chief Minister MK Stalin is not focusing on public issues and the DMK government is focused only on corruption, EPS alleged.