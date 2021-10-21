LB poll winners take oath of office

Vellore :

While panchayat presidents and ward members assumed office in their respective offices, PU ward members took office in the PU offices and district panchayat ward members in the district panchayat office Valayambattu panchayat ward member Krishnan (37) who was arrested and jailed for selling illicit arrack was not allowed to assume office on Wednesday.





Based on the State Election Commission order, he was expected to be allowed to assume office on October 22 (Friday) when indirect elections to the posts of PU chairpersons and district panchayat chairperson took place.





AD Mohan Kumar (AIADMK) who won in Katpadi panchayat union’s ward 20 took the oath of office in the name of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami creating a ripple among those present.





Deepika (21) daughter of Ilavazhagan of Pootuthakku village in Arcot panchayat union in Ranipet district was one of the youngest candidates to take oath.