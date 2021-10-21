KS Alagiri flays Centre for India’s slump in Global Hunger Index

Chennai :

Expressing shock at India’s slump in the Global Hunger Index, Alagiri said that it was shameful that India was doing worse than Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh in respect of countries leaving their people hungry.





Attributing low birth weight and premature birth to one in five women in the country being underweight, the state Congress chief said the Modi regime should take immediate steps to address the health concerns of children and the nutrition of women.





He also asked the Centre to implement the ICDS on a war footing.