Tamil Nadu govt ready to fund education of pandemic-hit students: PTR

As many as 30 lakh students, whose education was affected during the COVID pandemic, will be identified to provide adequate education under a special scheme announced earlier during the revised budget estimate for the financial year 2021-22, state Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in Madurai on Wednesday.
Madurai:
Rs 200 crore was set aside to launch the special education project, Thiaga Rajan told reporters. As a pilot project, nine districts, including Madurai, have been selected to implement the project this academic year.
The project, which is under the direct supervision of CM MK Stalin, could be introduced in all 38 districts and the state is ready to provide additional funds, if required, he said.
