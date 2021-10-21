Problem of leak and plenty in two Vellore tanks

Vellore :

Residents living near Saduperi lament the loss of water from the lake due to the shutter being damaged some four years ago which results in water draining continually.





Though the current rain ensured good flow in the Palar from where water is diverted to Saduperi, locals state that despite the lake being full now, water was continually leaking out due to the shutter damage.





“Repeated requests to officialdom to repair the damaged shutter have drawn no response,” said a local refusing to give his name. Enquiries reveal that the shutter was damaged some years ago to wantonly lower the water level to enable locals to fish in the lake. “It is of no use for agriculture as water cannot be released as and when required by farmers,” sources said.





However, those living near Chinna Eri at Anpoondi on the Vellore – Bengaluru national highway have a different tale of woe. Water diverted from the Palar filled up this irrigation tank quickly so much so that surplus water flowed into nearby fields inundating nearly 10 acres of Brinjal, groundnut and ladies finger crops. Water also inundated nearby houses, locals said.





Hence, Anpoondi residents demand compensation for crop damage and Saduperi locals demand that the damaged shutter be replaced to benefit farmers.