6th mega vax camp to target 25L people for second dose in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The total number of people above 18 years of age eligible for COVID vaccination in the State is 5.70 crore. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) if any State inoculates more than 70 per cent of its population, it is deemed safe from further spread of the virus.





“Though 68 per cent of the eligible population has got their first jab, the second shot has reached only 25 per cent are inoculated. It is worrisome that around 57 lakh people are yet to be fully vaccinated. The Chief Minister has instructed the authorities to prioritise those waiting for the second done in the mega vaccination camp on October 23,” Subramanian said.





During the fourth and fifth camps, 10 lakh and 11 lakh people were given the second dose respectively. “The State aims to fully vaccinate 25 lakh people on Saturday. Around 48 lakh doses are available in the State and we have decided to set up 50,000 camps,” he added.





Meanwhile, officials from the local administration, police and health department have been made responsible to create COVID awareness among the public and penalise them in case of any protocol violation ahead of Deepavali.